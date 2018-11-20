Reeds Jenss to host “Drive & Drop” to Assist Colvin Cleaners Coats 4 Kids Program

With its supply of kids coats, gloves, hats and scarves nearly depleted after two free distributions in the 23rd annual Colvin Cleaners Coats 4 Kids program, the first “Drive & Drop” event will occur this Saturday, November 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lots of Reeds Jenss, 4001 Maple Road, Amherst and 3515 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.
Jeffrey Zimmer, owner of Reeds Jenss and Paul A. Billoni, President and CEO of Colvin Cleaners, are encouraging everyone to check their closets for gently used winter coats for kids, teens and adults along with hats, gloves or scarves or new items. When they arrive at either location they will not need to exit their vehicle as volunteers will gladly receive the donations.
For every donation, donors will receive a $10 gift certificate from Colvin Cleaners and they can sign up to win a pair of tickets to see a Carrie Underwood concert here in 2019 and dinner for two at Chef’s Restaurant, compliments of WYRK and of Lou Billittier of Chef’s.
“Anything Colvin Cleaners does, we want to be a part of it,” Zimmer said. “We know how involved the Billoni family is in our community and we believe in that.”
Coats 4 Kids, sponsored by the Allstate Foundation and Fidelis Care and supported by WIVB News 4 Buffalo, has distributed 11,074 coats during its free giveaways with one distribution remaining on Saturday, December 1 at the Lake Erie Italian Club, 3200 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, from 9-1 p.m. For information visit www.colvincleaners.com. Last year, a record 13,500 coats were distributed and over the past 22 years, Colvin Cleaners has collected, cleaned, sorted and distributed, for free, more than 80,000 coats to children in need throughout WNY.
“This generous offer by Jeff Zimmer and his team at Reeds Jenss comes at a perfect time because we really need a lot of coats and winter items to help us fill this need in our community. We have never experienced so many families in need coming to receive a coat as we have seen this year,” Billoni said.
“We are confident our generous neighbors will come through again for this much needed drive.
We are hopeful when families sit down for Thanksgiving dinner they remind each other to look through their closets for a coat they no longer need. For us, it is all worthwhile when family members pick out a coat, a hat, scarf or a pair of gloves that will keep them warm this winter. When they smile or say thank you, it really makes us feel great.”
Lead image: Family members who arrived here three weeks ago from Uganda and have never experienced a winter