Queen City Market 2018

The 2018 Queen City Market is just around the corner. This super successful market has become a keystone event for the Buffalo holiday season. Each year, over 50 artists and artisans take over the beautiful Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum (453 Porter Avenue) to showcase their wares, in a setting that is like no other in the region. The Queen City Market is a wonderful social gathering spot, filled with all sorts of surprises. The market is the perfect setting for anyone who is looking to source locally made wares that are completely unique to this city.
The Queen City Market is a curated one day, one-stop-shopping event showcasing an exceptional mix of artisan crafters and vintage sellers from Western New York.
If you’re shopping at the Queen City Market, then you get a chance to talk to the venders, who are the makers. You can talk to the sellers about their wares, and get a fun story to go along with the items that you are purchasing. You can also put a name and a face to each gift… try that on Amazon!
The Queen City Market specializes in handmade and vintage items, including jewelry, ceramics, vintage clothing and housewares, and local foods. Examples of some of the vendors:
- Jewelry from Peg’s Hardware
- Coffee & baked goods from Public Espresso + Coffee
- Artisan candles by Niland Candle Co.
- Vintage goods by Wise Apple Vintage
- Fun accessories by Lumpy Buttons
- Illustrations & ornaments by Devil Chicken Design
- Home decor by Sit
- Fine stationery and greeting cards by Rust Belt Love
You can see the entire list of vendors by clicking here.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Lloyd Taco Truck, Amy’s Truck, and Public Espresso + Coffee. The market is also accepting non-perishable food items as donations for the Food Bank of WNY to help those in need.
Saturday, December 1 2018
11am-5pm
Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum on 453 Porter Ave, Buffalo, New York 14201
This is a free event and is open to the public
For more information, please contact us at queencitymarket@gmail.com and visit qcmbuffalo.com. Also see Facebook for some awesome gift ideas before you head to the market.