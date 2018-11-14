Poetry Prom at Hotel Henry

We talk a lot about the Buffalo poetry scene on Buffalo Rising, how it’s growing by the day. One night you might have a nationally-recognized poet gracing a local café with their words. The next night you might have a homegrown poet releasing a book at a launch. Sometimes it feels like there is a poetry event every night of the week. Despite all this buzz and momentum, the biggest and coolest poetry event might just be happening in a few days.
In this article, we covered Entropy: THE POETEXPO at the Burchfield Penney Art Center which will happen on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 1 to 6 pm. Later that night and right down the road, there will be a swanky and special after party at Hotel Henry from 8 to 10 pm. The best poets in Buffalo will be reading their best work in the 2nd floor lounge while attendees and guests can mingle between the stage and the bar. All the poets will be dressed in the finest clothes and, as host Ben Brindise puts it, “We’re aiming for a slightly upscale aesthetic, so wear your suitcoats.”
But the event isn’t simply a prom for poets; it’s an after party aimed at getting our local wordsmiths more national attention. Brindise says, “There will be a video cypher where we’ll be filming the poets who read with professional cameraman Lance Melin. We’ll roll them out afterwards on Facebook and with a YouTube channel.”
The signup will be from 7 to 7:40 PM and then the hosts will draw names via a lottery. There will be 20 guaranteed spots and 10 alternates. The goal, ultimately, is to film all 30 poets.
Although an after party for Entropy: THE POETEXPO, it is still open to people and poets who didn’t attend the expo.
So, if you’re wanting to dress up and enjoy poetry at one of Buffalo’s coolest spots, look no further than Hotel Henry this Saturday.
Hotel Henry | Richardson Olmsted Campus | Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Cir. | Buffalo, New York 14213