Podcast: 25 Years of The World’s Largest Disco

This Saturday is The World’s Largest Disco. Incredibly, the disco is turning 25 in 2018. Because of the milestone, podcast hosts Rich Douglas and Bill Easton (Guys Telling Stories) decided to host a show featuring the founder of the disco, Dave Pietrowski. Did you know that over the years, this event has raised over $5 million for charities? And the disco has been bestowed the distinction as The Greatest Event on Earth by Festivals.com.
“One person and a small group of volunteers have organized this massive party downtown for the past 25 years,” says Douglas. “In the interview, Dave shares how no one has ever been paid, and the event has raised over $5 million for Camp Good Days. Dave also mentions that this may be the last year of the disco. Overall, a very interesting listen.”
Podcast Interview – The Story on How the Disco Started and Has Been Going Strong for 25 Years. This year’s event is tomorrow Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Buffalo Convention Center.