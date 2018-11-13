Niagara Distilling | Distillery and Restaurant Equipment Auction

Blackbird Asset Services, LLC, a commercial auction firm in WNY, has announced that it is handling the auction for the Niagara Distilling distillery and restaurant equipment. We last wrote about the distillery (459 Ellicott Street) when it was still in operation, back in July of 2016. As you can see by the photos in the article, there’s plenty of cool stuff that will be auctioned off via a live auction with webcast, Monday, December 3, 2018 (11am ET).
It’s too bad that a new operator didn’t come onboard to keep this distillery going, because it was a pretty cool space, and from a laymen’s perspective, there’s a lot of beautiful custom distillery equipment.
Ah well, it’s time to move on. And it’s time to get all of this equipment, bar paraphernalia, cannons, and everything else cleared out of the space. Once it’s gone, this would still be an incredible place for a kick-ass restaurant. They put a heck of a lot of work into the interior, and they never got a chance to fully show what the space was capable of. Hopefully someone else can do that, because there’s so much potential at hand. In the meantime, enjoy the auction… and good luck getting you hands on those cannons!
You can see more of the items, and tune into the auction by clicking here.