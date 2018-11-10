New Facade Mural underway at Starlight Studio and Gallery

One of downtown’s most colorful building facades is getting a redo. Until this past week, Starlight Studio and Gallery, located at 340 Delaware Avenue, boasted a whimsical full blown mural by Ani Hoover. The lively frontage consisted of vibrant bubbles/circles. The mural was a welcome change to the formerly drab front, but now it looks as if Starlight is heading in another direction entirely. Starlight had this to say about the facade change-up:
“We loved our mural designed and painted by @anihoover so the feeling is a little bittersweet, but very exciting! Stay tuned in to see the progress of our renovations and our new mural featuring work by Starlight Artist, Steve Robinson.”
It’s not often that we get to see an entire building facade (the front) dedicated to a work of art. It will be interesting to see what the new mural will behold.
Starlight Studio and Gallery | 340 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo NY | (716) 842-1525 | Facebook