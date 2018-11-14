Midwifery Proposed for Coit House

Buffalo’s oldest house is in line for a new use. Maura Winkler of Fika Midwifery, PLLC is seeking City approvals to establish a birthing center in the Coit House, 412 Virginia Street in Allentown. A midwife is a trained health professional who helps healthy women during labor, delivery, and after the birth of their babies. Midwives may deliver babies at birthing centers or at home, but most can also deliver babies at a hospital (Source: WebMD).
According to its Adaptive Reuse Permit application, Fika Midwifery PLLC is currently located at 367 Delaware Avenue and the practice needs more room to operate. Fika would be the only midwifery in Allentown and the current N-2R zoning prevents a business use. The application also states, “The Applicant is not expecting any disturbing operations other than the occasional crying baby.”
Winkler has the property under contract for $520,000. The house was built in 1816-18 and was originally located at 53 Pearl Street at the southeast corner of Swan Street. It was relocated to its present location in 1867.
The Planning Board will review the project at its Monday meeting.