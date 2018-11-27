Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Michigan/William Project Granted Variance Request

The Zoning Board of Appeals last week voted in favor of a variance required for the construction of a two-story, mixed-use building at the northwest corner of Michigan Avenue and William Street.  In September, the Board turned down the request for a drive-thru that Ellicott Development needed to serve its planned anchor tenant, Tim Hortons.

The reason behind the reversal is unclear but Ellicott Development officials had stated the project would not proceed after the Board’s September decision.  Ellicott is planning retail space on the ground floor of the building and three apartments on the second level.

The half-acre property at 474 Michigan Avenue was purchased by Ellicott Development’s 9187 Group LLC in 2014 when it purchased adjacent 173 Elm Street.  That building, the former Keiser & Boasberg Tobacco Warehouse, was renovated into a mix of commercial and residential space.

Ellicott Development still needs Planning Board approval for the project.

