Linwood Bargain at $999K

This gorgeous mansion at 341 Linwood is a bargain at under a million, when compared some of the local McMansion properties coming in at a higher price point. The house is immaculately restored with an amazing cook’s kitchen, pantry, tons of woodwork, leaded glass, an elegant stair, fire places (including one on the rear lanai), and a pair of large porches. It also comes with a giant glass doored 4 car garage, sporting a pretty cool second floor apartment.
In addition to its 11 bathrooms the house has 16 rooms of various type, including 7 bedrooms filling out its 8,885 square feet of space. Imagine trying to keep track of which bathrooms need toilet paper.
The house has a long price history and has had its ask cut by almost $200 grand since July. It last sold in 2009 for $422K. There is no tax data in the listing.
Here is the pitch:
This stately mansion is minutes away from museums, shops, & restaurants. Between the exquisite architecture & extraordinary renovations, this home is suitable for the most discriminating buyer. Home is currently a single family residence, but there are many adl possibilities of use. New 4 car detached garage has a 2 bdrm complete apt above it. Separate entrance & staircase to the prime residence w/some modification could be ad adl apt as well. Woodwork, molding & hdwd flrs are beyond compare. Chef’s dream kit w/top of the line multiple appl. Granite & marble in kit & baths. FP’s are all updated & complimented w/granite surrounds as well. Perfection is evident in every rm. Lower level has many uses for adl relaxation & entertainment. Front & rear covered porches are fabulous & a bonus!!