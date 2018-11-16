Later Today: Poetry at Perks Café on Connecticut

You may have heard of the Perks Café location at 346 Connecticut Street, bringing a new kind of caffeinated life to that area of the city, but did you know they have a monthly poetry series called Poetry at Perks?
Hosted by Skyler Jaye, a young veteran of the Buffalo poetry scene, Poetry at Perks is aimed at both the seasoned poet and the poet new to the scene. Jaye says, “Bring old poems, new poems, poems you haven’t quite finished yet. You have five minutes to do your poetry however you want, show us what you got!”
It’s a pleasure to see poetry nights and open mics pop up in various businesses around the city. The interaction between business and artist is an important relationship for a city to thrive and Poetry at Perks is a good example of this.
The open mic is Friday, November 16, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Start your night off right with some of Buffalo’s finest coffee and poets.
Lead image: Perks on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo will not be reopening. Perks has opted to invest in Connecticut Street instead, occupying a similar large footprint within the Horsefeathers Building that is perfectly suited for poetry readings.