James Hickey opens up about MJ Rose

Hertel Avenue seems to have a never ending string of exciting openings these days. And this latest one will definitely not disappoint. Welcome hair stylist James Hickey, a true Buffalo personality that has been doing some industry soul searching for the last six years. In a surprise move, James has returned to his urban roots, with a renewed fire and passion – the hair stylist has finally found his dream home on, you guessed it, Hertel Avenue.
As James put it, “The prodigal son has returned”, taking over the existing Vanity Salon, located at 1413 Hertel Avenue, on the corner of North Park Avenue. James, who is also a recognized artist, is set to open his doors of his first salon sometime this coming week. MJ ROSE is what he and his wife Sarah have named the high-profile salon – the name invokes much family meaning and significance.
James has always been committed to his craft, but he’s now truly committed to his city as well – the place where he got his start. What is most endearing about James, and his newfound devotion to Hertel, is his yearning to collaborate with others in the industry, far and wide. James thrives on the want and need to build a sense of industry camaraderie, a kinship, a coterie if you will, creating and supporting true alliances among other area salons. That’s another reason that he wants to concentrate solely on hair – he feels that there are others in the profession that can handle the pedicures, the sugaring, and everything in-between.
Taking that one step further, James has set his intentions on someday starting a hairdressers’ guild, which would benefit all industry professionals. This would not only serve to further his own education and growth, it would help to foster a collaborative spirit among those the salon industry. James envisions working with many of the professionals that he’s come to know over the years. In one instance, this might be something akin to a bar crawl, but with hair salons, each offering a different expertise in a distinct medium, teaching an exciting new technique or skill. There would also be a collaborative approach to teachings, product research, and even client referrals.
James and Sarah Hickey have found their true home with this affirmative next step, setting down roots that are sure to grow in the North Buffalo community, and beyond. MJ ROSE in James’ words is a gracious thank you to all of his clients and their commitment to him throughout the years… the people that followed him on his many moves, as he navigated the industry waters.
Now he can finally focus on his innate talents, with his house of hair. At the same time, it’s going to be so much more than that. His doors will be open to all, even those just passing by who want to stop on in to shoot the breeze about Buffalo, the city that has helped him to build his career, since his formative years in the Chippewa District. James invites everyone to stop in, whether it’s for a chill hang out session, a quick hello, to pontificate about art, or indulge in the most badass hair service that this city has to offer. James is back, and so is a charisma and energy rarely found in any singular persona, no matter the industry.
MJ Rose | 1413 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY