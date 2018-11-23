Houghton Academy 6th Grader Saves the Day

Yesterday morning I was reading a feel good story on DailyMail.com, about a 6th grader who creatively reported a hit and run. The young girl left a note on the damaged vehicle, detailing how the school bus that she was riding in hit the parked car, and the bus driver simply kept on driving. It was only while reading about the incident that I learned that the hit and run took place in Buffalo. It was a Buffalo public school bus that hit the car. The girl was a student at Houghton Academy in Kaisertown.
In the note, the 6th grader drew an image of the bus that she was on, as well as a detailed description of the incident that took place. The owner of the car publicly thanked the responsible actions of the anonymous student on Twitter, which ultimately led to the identity of the 11-year old being revealed. The driver said that he was going to reward the dutiful youngster for her responsible conduct. The girl’s self guided actions are most certainly a testament to her family, and (hopefully) to her school.