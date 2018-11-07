Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Groundbreaking Set for African American Veterans Monument

0 Comments

This coming Friday, November 9, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park is celebrating the breaking of ground for its newest sculpture addition. Touted as the first of its kind in the nation, the African American Veterans Monument (AAVM) pays tribute to every African American soldier that ever fought in the a US conflict since the Revolutionary War of 1775.

The design of AAVM will be a matrix that will serve as a timeline and a map of longitudinal coordinates,” wrote Sara Ali in a previous Buffalo Rising article. “Twelve black concrete pillars standing at ten feet tall and three feet wide will be placed in a chronological sequence to represent the dates that each of our country’s 12 military conflicts occurred.”

Jonathan Casey of Solid 716 presented AAVM with a “breathtaking design, 12 statuesque pillars that represent each of the armed conflicts our Nation’s military has been involved in since the first, The Revolutionary War in 1775.”

The groundbreaking event is in anticipation of Veterans Day, which is this coming Monday.

To learn more about the monument, click here.

For more info and to buy a brick for a loved one: www.aavmwny.org

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments