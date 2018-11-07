Groundbreaking Set for African American Veterans Monument

This coming Friday, November 9, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park is celebrating the breaking of ground for its newest sculpture addition. Touted as the first of its kind in the nation, the African American Veterans Monument (AAVM) pays tribute to every African American soldier that ever fought in the a US conflict since the Revolutionary War of 1775.
“The design of AAVM will be a matrix that will serve as a timeline and a map of longitudinal coordinates,” wrote Sara Ali in a previous Buffalo Rising article. “Twelve black concrete pillars standing at ten feet tall and three feet wide will be placed in a chronological sequence to represent the dates that each of our country’s 12 military conflicts occurred.”
Jonathan Casey of Solid 716 presented AAVM with a “breathtaking design, 12 statuesque pillars that represent each of the armed conflicts our Nation’s military has been involved in since the first, The Revolutionary War in 1775.”
The groundbreaking event is in anticipation of Veterans Day, which is this coming Monday.
