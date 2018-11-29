Flight Gallery set to open @ Flying Bison | Show will Feature the works of Ashley Johnson

On Saturday, December 8, a new gallery will open in Larkvinville. Flight Gallery, considered a “mini-gallery”, will make its home within Flying Bison Brewing Company at 840 Seneca Street. Who ever said that art must be displayed in traditional galleries? Often times, the best way to get art in front of people is to take it to the streets… or to the brewery in this case.
“We aim to make art accessible to a wider audience, while showcasing the talent of our local Buffalo artists,” said gallery curator Parrish Gibbons Herzog, who has been involved with the local art scene ever since moving back home to Buffalo in 2007, to be part of her family’s brewing business, along with her husband, Flying Bison Brewer Colin Herzog, and her stepfather – Flying Bison visionary Tim Herzog. “The tagline is, ‘Enjoy a sample of local art.’ This is a new project of mine that combines my love for the arts and of course, craft beer. Merging two communities and interests under one roof. I’ve booked artists throughout 2019, showcasing 6 a year. Exhibitions are every other month, 2nd Saturday.”
Flight Gallery will essentially take up a 13′ wide wall within the brewery’s tap room, which will allow for a wide range of rotating works. The name of the gallery is a play off the name of the brewery, as well as a nod to flights of beer.
“Flying Bison is a big part of our life, and to have a project that combines my love for the arts and craft beer under one roof is very special to me,” says Herzog, who has worked with Starlight Studio and Art Gallery, and Arts Services Initiative of WNY since her return to Buffalo.
The first artist/show to be featured at Flight Gallery is #buffalove by Ashley Johnson (lead image) of AEJ.create.
“#buffalove started last winter as a diversion from the IN FLUX series,” says Johnson. “I was pumping out a lot of work and wasn’t feeling very inspired at the time, so looking to different Buffalo landmarks for inspiration was a way for me to keep the creativity flowing without as much pressure. This is the first time I’m showing this work in a gallery setting, and I’m very excited Parrish asked me to be the first to show at Flight.”
Ashley Johnson (aej.create) is a visual artist working at Exchange Studios in downtown Buffalo, NY. She works with ceramics, collage, and photography, but expresses her creativity most through stippled ink drawings and large-scale ink paintings. As a single mom, her life is a balance between motherhood and making the time to create. You can find her son, Chasyn, with her most days at the studio.
Come see her series #buffalove during the grand opening of Flight Gallery on Saturday, December 8, from 6-9PM. On view thru January 31.
Flight Gallery | 840 Seneca Street | Buffalo NY | flightgallerybflo@gmail.com | Instagram @flightgallerybflo