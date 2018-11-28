Final Fridays – All Artists Parties @ Raqs Solidarity

Raqs Solidarity, a community space in Black Rock, first opened its doors in January of 2016. The event and gathering space was opened by Eve and Ahmad Shippens-Nieves. The couple felt that they could provide an affordable rental opportunity for people to host workshops, private parties, concerts, art shows, fundraisers, rehearsals, classes, etc. Since that time, events have ranged from a wedding to bellydance classes.
In order to keep the social momentum going, Raqs Solidarity hosts a creative All Artists Party on the last Friday of every month. Each of the events features different artists and musicians doing what they do best in Buffalo.
This coming Friday (November 30), Dean Chatham will co-host the event, which will showcase a number of up and coming artists, as well as an open mic, and African drums. Access to the event is $5 at the door – the event goes from 9pm to midnight. Raqs Solidarity (A Community Space) is located at 322 Amherst Street (right next door to Sportsmens Tavern).
Find Raqs Solidarity on Facebook. You can also access the event online at this Facebook event page.
Photos courtesy Raqs Solidarity