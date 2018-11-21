One of the greatest things about Buffalo winters is the free ice skating at at Rotary Rink (Fountain Plaza). There’s nothing like walking down Main Street and seeing skaters of all ages zooming around the ice. If this is something that you also enjoy seeing, then you’ll want to attend the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, presented by Five Star Bank, on Saturday, December 1.
The Buffalo Place event kicks off the official start of the free ice skating season (5pm). Then at 6pm, the countdown begins for the official tree lighting, followed by a fireworks display. The event will also feature visits with Santa (6:30pm to 8:00pm), free children’s amusement rides, and holiday gifts.
For those who are planning on skating (free), you are encouraged to bring your own skates, but there are also skate rentals available; $2 for children and $3 for adults. The event is free-and-open to the public.
To find out the Rotary Rink hours of operation, throughout the 2018-2019 season, click here.
Photo courtesy Buffalo Place