Don’t Trash the Great Lakes

Is it possible that more than 22 million pounds of plastic pollution enter the Great Lakes every year? According to the Alliance for the Great Lakes, that is the statistic. It’s really hard to believe. If you were to say that was amount that enters all of the oceans in the world, it would still be a stunning statistic. But we’re talking about the Great Lakes. It’s difficult to even fathom.
In order to come up with better ways to drum up community engagement, The Alliance has created a handy-dandy resource that will help all of us to do our part when it comes to alleviating the scourge of plastics in our lakes. An Advocacy Toolkit is now available to download.
Microscopic pieces of plastic are now found in drinking water, and even beer.
The comprehensive Advocacy Toolkit is jam-packed with invaluable information that will help you to figure out the best ways to get involved with this dire issue. Up until this point, The Alliance has been hosting a number of successful beach cleanups, but that, apparently is not nearly enough.
From microplastics to plastic bottles, the enemy comes in a range of forms. Litter laws must be enforced. In the end, it must start with public education. Can you imagine if every high school in Buffalo was required to participate in cleanups throughout the city? That would certainly help to curb litter, and the stranglehold that plastic products has on the community.
The lakes provide drinking water for nearly 40 million Americans and Canadians and drive an economy that rivals those of entire nations.
At the end of the day, it’s the lobbyists for the plastic companies that need to be stopped. The companies need to face the facts that they are ruining this planet for future generations. That means that new anti-plastic policies must be drafted, and the loopholes must be addressed.
One of the most effective ways to get the ball moving is to arm people with knowledge, which they can help to disseminate via social media platforms. They can also send the information to larger mainstream media sources. The Plastic-Free Great Lakes toolkit helps to provide all of the information needed to formulate campaigns that can affect changes on a broad scale.
Or why not host an event, or start a petition? There are so many different ways to make a difference, and the toolkit breaks them down so that they are easier to break down and implement.
Ultimately, we must ask if our lawmakers and public officials are doing enough to combat single use plastics? Chances are, they are not. That’s why voting is so important. It’s important to be aware of who is fighting the good fight, because our future depends on it.
Sign the Plastic-Free Great Lakes Pledge
Images courtesy Alliance for the Great Lakes