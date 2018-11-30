Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Explore & More

The exterior of the four-story Explore & More – the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum at Canalside is nearly complete.  It is scheduled to open early next year.

The 43,000 sq.ft. building will house seven educational play zones, making Explore & More a waterfront destination for families. The museum will include a café overlooking the canal towpath, gift shop, private party rooms, and a rooftop terrace. It is expected that the attraction will bring 250,000 visitors to the waterfront.

LeChase Construction Services is building the structure and Savarino Companies is providing construction management services for the construction of the core and shell of the new museum and for the fabrication and installation of exhibits and furnishings.

