Construction Watch: 1330 Niagara Street

Campus Wheelworks has started renovating 1330 Niagara Street where it will operate a second bike shop. The circa-1925 building was purchased in March for $300,000 and contains 7,364 sq.ft. of space. Work on the exterior of the building is getting started but a delivery door on the north side of the building is already sporting “The Belt Line”.
The circa-1925, two-story building contains 7,364 sq.ft. of space. It is just south of Ciminelli Real Estate’s stunning renovation project, The Mentholatum, that recently won the Building Owners & Managers Association’s Adaptive Re-use Project of the Year. Ciminelli also owns vacant land between The Mentholatum at 1330 Niagara that it has indicated it may develop in the future.
Campus Wheelworks will be utilizing 1330 Niagara Street as an ancillary location, while continuing to operate the Elmwood shop as their main headquarters.