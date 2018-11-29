Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 1330 Niagara Street

0 Comments

Campus Wheelworks has started renovating 1330 Niagara Street where it will operate a second bike shop.  The circa-1925 building was purchased in March for $300,000 and contains 7,364 sq.ft. of space.  Work on the exterior of the building is getting started but a delivery door on the north side of the building is already sporting “The Belt Line”.

The circa-1925, two-story building contains 7,364 sq.ft. of space. It is just south of Ciminelli Real Estate’s stunning renovation project, The Mentholatum, that recently won the  Building Owners & Managers Association’s Adaptive Re-use Project of the Year.  Ciminelli also owns vacant land between The Mentholatum at 1330 Niagara that it has indicated it may develop in the future.

Campus Wheelworks will be utilizing 1330 Niagara Street as an ancillary location, while continuing to operate the Elmwood shop as their main headquarters.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments