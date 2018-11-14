Congregation of Buffalo’s First Church Building Celebrates 200 Years

When we think of this city’s oldest churches and congregations, we tend to think of First Presbyterian Church, St. Louis Church, Breckenridge Street Church (The Union Meeting House), and a handful of others. But there is one church congregation that should be recognized for hanging in there for 200 years. The congregation in question is that of The First United Methodist Church of Buffalo at 332 Baynes Street.
Paul Madsen, historian for the church, sent along the following words on the milestone anniversary.
“According to church records, and material at the Buffalo Historical Society, ground was broken on Schimmelpenninck Street (now Niagara Street) and Tuscorara (now Franklin Street) on December 8, 1818. After numerous moves through the years, the congregation settled at its present location on Baynes and Potomac in 1912.”
On Saturday, December 8, and Sunday, December 9, the church will host a weekend-long celebration, marking the significant occasion.
- Saturday, December 8 there will be an indoor Street Fair Celebration from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. Music from Jamie Holka, Rich Haug, and a skit from the Celebration Players from Kenmore United Methodist Church will highlight the festival along with Foods of the World, and crafts and games for the children
- Sunday, December 9 will begin with a catered breakfast at 9:00 AM, Sunday School for all ages at 10:00, and a Worship Service of Celebration and Thanks will begin at 11:00 AM
The entire Buffalo community is invited to attend the 200 year anniversary celebration. You can find First United Methodist Church of Buffalo on Facebook.