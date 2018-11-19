Collaborative effort between local musicians and up-and-coming filmmakers results in “Broken”

A collaborative effort between local musicians and up-and-coming filmmakers has resulted in the Buffalo band Of Night And Light (alternative rock trio) releasing its official music video, “Broken”*. The video was made possible thanks to the collaborative effort between the band and WNY independent filmmakers and UB grads Elijah Pike and Katie Kostelny.
The up-and-coming filmmakers teamed up with the band to make the music video after a successful crowdfunding campaign provided the means to do the video/song justice. The video, recorded by Matthew Vonderlin at the Fredonia School of Music, and mixed by Jay Zubricky at GCR Audio in Buffalo, managed to successfully capture the emotional grit of the band’s studio performance.
The video represents the chase to fill a void and the realization that what one is truly searching for is found within.
Bandmates Joseph Kinem (guitar/vocals), Cameron Thibault (bass/vocals), and Nick Badeau (drums) state that their playing style and sound, “Draws influence from the genre-bending styles of bands such as Thrice, Saosin, and Brand New. Of Night And Light combines raw vocals with delayed, rhythmic guitar chops, aggressive overdriven bass riffs and eclectic drum fills to create a rich sound that flows through the quiet, effect-laden lulls of indie rock to the heavier roots of hardcore and metal.”
In 2018 the band made their debut on the final run of Vans Warped Tour trailed by a full east coast U.S. circuit.
Keep an eye out for Of Night And Light, as the trio continues to press forward after a successful year that not only culminated with their first official video, the band is also preparing to release a follow-up studio EP in 2019.
*The debut single and is featured on their inaugural self-titled studio album Of Night And Light. Get the album: fanlink.to/ONAL
www.ofnightandlight.com
www.facebook.com/ofnightandlightmusic
www.instagram.com/ofnightandlight
www.twitter.com/ONALofficial