Café Taza opens in the Main Place Mall

Café Taza represents much more than just a quaint neighborhood café. It has come to be known by many of its fans as an anchor, a stalwart of the community, almost exclusively existing to serve the more lax, leisurely sector of the caffeinated Allentown crowd. The cafés more alternative business acumen has rallied this unique coffee shop through many years in business. That is why, when the news hit that Café Taza was essentially closing (learn more), it left many questioning how on earth something like that could happen.
Thankfully, as the Allentown location transitioned into The Intersection Café, Café Taza’s original owner, Brena Newell, picked up her things and headed over to Main Street in Downtown Buffalo. She ended up taking over the old Buffalo Coffee Roastery space, which means that there is once again a staple café at the Main Place Mall. It turns out that the owner of the Buffalo Coffee Roastery decided to semi-retire and roast coffee in another location entirely. In a twist of fate, Café Taza now serves Buffalo Coffee Roastery coffee, along with a mix of culinary delights that include many of the Roastery’s past favorites such as its muffaletta sandwich, breakfast sandwiches made with bagels from Bagel J’s, and fresh pastries made daily by Carriage Trade Bakery. Taza loyalists will be able to order some of their favorites as well, including the Chai Chihuahua, a Mike Tyson, or their incredible chai latte. Taza will slowly be blended together with bits and pieces of the Buffalo Coffee Roastery, ultimately having the perfect dynamic between the two.
The future seems bright for Café Taza. I for one am eager to see just how this new location and space shakes out, as I’m sure that they are anticipating an interesting crossroads of clientele. Obviously they will be attracting the 9-5 crowd based on their location, while not forgetting about the dreamers and endearing characters which have truly been the heart of soul of this operation since day one.
Café Taza | 350 Main Street | Buffalo NY 14202 | 716 381-9156 | Mon-Fri 7am-5pm | Cash only | Full espresso bar
Lead image courtesy Café Taza