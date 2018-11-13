Burgerim – “Chef Inspired Burgers” coming to Hertel Avenue

There is a new fast, casual burger operation soon to launch up at 1460 Hertel Avenue. Burgerim is a franchise with an interesting concept, one not readily seen around here. The crux of their business model is based on the three ounce burger patty, with options of beef, turkey, chicken, salmon, veggie, or chorizo. The customer is prompted to construct burger(s) with an array of toppings, not unlike other chains that we all know. In this case, the toppings are certainly appealing, ranging from avocado to jalapeño to a sunny side up egg, bacon, sautéed mushrooms… the list goes on. The inspired sauces include habanero mayo, tahini, garlic aioli, chipotle mayo, and bbq, in addition to all of the standards.
Burgerim translates to many burgers in Hebrew.
The difference in Burgerim’s approach is again going back to their patty size – they offer their 3 oz. burgers in packs (uno, duo, trio… or party box, like donuts). Customers can order as many as they like, mixing and matching along the way. The menu also includes chicken and ribeye sandwiches, four different composed salads, and sides such as sweet potato fries. Another component of their model is offering halal meat options, with vegan and gluten free coming soon.
Hertel has been experiencing such an incredible renaissance as of late. I believe that is the reason that the fast growing franchise is opting to open on the street. Hopefully they will do better than Hero Certified Burgers did on Elmwood. Seeing that Hertel is such a family-oriented street, they should have a good shot at success.