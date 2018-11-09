Buffalonians, Get into the Winter Spirit

Fall is my favorite time of year. I also love winter. Today’s first snowfall made me so happy. This morning I let my one year old dog outside and couldn’t help but laugh as she ran around slipping and sliding and romping around in the leaves and the light dusting of snow. During lunch at Allen Burger Venture, I could not help but stare out the windows at the snow coming down. Everything appeared so peaceful and calming. After this past boiling hot summer, the coolness is such a welcome change. Following is a little video snippet from Mark Madden who was out with a drone on Hertel earlier this afternoon.
When people say that they don’t like winter, I look at them as if they are crazy, even if they look at me like I’m crazy. If they ask me what I like so much about the season, I say that October and November are incredibly beautiful with the changes of the leaves. I love the cool air, and the fierce winds that blows. I love being able to wear jeans again, and my boots, with a sweater and a jacket.
There’s no month better than December because of the holidays. I enjoy walking down Elmwood Avenue and looking at all of the decorated storefronts. The smell of fires burning in fireplaces is everywhere. It’s great seeing everyone come home from out of town to spend time with their families.
January is another month that I live, but for different reasons. After partying for the last eleven months, going to festivals, the beach, patio season, riding bikes everywhere, and exploring Buffalo relentlessly, I finally get a chance to hibernate and enjoy my house, and my family. My wife and I build fires in the fireplace, watch movies, read books, and enjoy warm home cooked meals. We slumber in the house, work on home projects, but we also bundle up and go to our neighborhood cafés and restaurants. We find the coziest places with the best coffee and food – we also look for the best brunch spots around town. Our dogs have always loved this time of the year, because we always have big dogs that can’t get enough of the snow. My buddy and I take our dogs to the park, with a six-pack in our backpacks and watch our pups play in the snowy fields.
I call February “The F Month”. By the time that February hits, I’m ready for spring, and guess what? February is the shortest month – by that time, March is only 28 days away. If you can figure out a plan for February, then you’re golden. I always tell people to take a vacation in February, learn to ski, snowboard, or skate, go on some daytrips to Hamilton and Toronto, or spend the month learning a new hobby. If you can deal with February, then you’re all set, because as soon as March hits, St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner.
There’s plenty of fall and winter to enjoy before February hits. As a reminder about how awesome this time of year is, I will leave you with a video of the first snowfall, by our friends at Full Circle Studios, 710 Main Street in downtown Buffalo, New York.