For those looking to get some spectacular gifts, while supporting women makers in Buffalo, you might want to check out the 2018 Buffalo Women’s Gifts event. Each holiday season, shoppers turn up in droves to attend the even, which is held at Asbury Hall, also known as Babeville. Of course Babeville is the ultimate setting for such an occasion that draws so many creative women together to sell their handcrafted creations.
The hours of this year’s holiday showcase have been extended, in order to provide shoppers with plenty of time to find the perfect gifts – 10AM to 6PM.
The 2018 event will feature a cash bar, which was wildly popular last year. The scene will also be energized by the following entertainment:
- Mary Beth King
- Kathy Moriarty
- Daughters of Creative Sound
- The Buffalo Dolls
- Hop Hop
Buffalo Women’s Gifts is free and open to the public. See vendor list.
Buffalo Women’s Gifts 2018
Saturday, November 24, 2018
10AM to 6PM
To get a sneak peek at some of the vendors in attendance, you can visit www.buffalowomensgifts.com.
Also visit Facebook for more details