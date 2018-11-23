Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Women’s Gifts 2018

0 Comments

Earth Art

For those looking to get some spectacular gifts, while supporting women makers in Buffalo, you might want to check out the 2018 Buffalo Women’s Gifts event. Each holiday season, shoppers turn up in droves to attend the even, which is held at Asbury Hall, also known as Babeville. Of course Babeville is the ultimate setting for such an occasion that draws so many creative women together to sell their handcrafted creations. 

The hours of this year’s holiday showcase have been extended, in order to provide shoppers with plenty of time to find the perfect gifts – 10AM to 6PM.

The 2018 event will feature a cash bar, which was wildly popular last year. The scene will also be energized by the following entertainment:

  • Mary Beth King
  • Kathy Moriarty
  • Daughters of Creative Sound
  • The Buffalo Dolls
  • Hop Hop

Buffalo Women’s Gifts is free and open to the public. See vendor list

Buffalo Women’s Gifts 2018 

Saturday, November 24, 2018

10AM to 6PM

Asbury Hall | 341 Delaware avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202

To get a sneak peek at some of the vendors in attendance, you can visit www.buffalowomensgifts.com.

Also visit Facebook for more details

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments