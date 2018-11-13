Buffalo City Mission’s 2018 Turkey Drive

As many of us are starting to set our Thanksgiving tables, planning menus, arranging guest lists, or simply filing through recipe ideas, there is one very important matter that should be added to your list.
The Buffalo City Mission is currently in need of donations, having only one week left to collect 2,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving. The Mission’s Turkey Drive is driven solely by individual donations, therefore they really do need your help. Last year they fed more than 250 people at their Thanksgiving Community Meal and delivery upwards up 5,500 meals to the elderly, poverty-stricken, and homeless on the actual holiday.
“At the Buffalo City Mission, we believe there is no greater purpose than to serve others in their most desperate times,” said Stuart Harper, CEO and executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. “Our annual turkey drive captures the special spirt and essence of Thanksgiving by bringing our community together to deliver a hot meal that leaves no neighbor behind. Together, everyone can make an impact. And every donation counts.”
Given that Thanksgiving is the official start to the holiday season, I can think of no better way of getting in the festive/charitable mood than by carving out some time to help others in need. The holidays can be a time of stress for many. But instead of being stressed out or feeling despair, we can all help people to forget their worries, if even for a moment. This can all be accomplished by putting a little philanthropy at the top of your shopping list.
The Buffalo City Mission is located at 100 East Tupper Street. Drop-offs are welcome Monday through Friday, between 8am and 4pm. They will be accepting donations through Monday, November 19, given that their Thanksgiving Community Meal is one week away from today, on Tuesday November 20th. If you would like to volunteer, or know of someone in need that needs assistance this year, you can reach the mission at 716-854-8181, or visit buffalocitymission.org/turkey-express.
If you’re thinking about donating, be sure to watch this instructional video: