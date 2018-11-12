Buffalo Bills have #1 Defense in NFL

Although everyone will be talking about the offensive explosion yesterday, what cannot be overlooked is that Buffalo now has the #1 defense in the entire NFL. There are a few things that stuck out in the game against the Jets and one of them was that a somewhat accurate QB is all that is really needed to stay competitive vs the non-elite teams. I am not going to pretend that Barkley had some epiphany yesterday, as I am of the belief that the entire Jets team decided to quit 10 minutes into the game. NY played like a team who gave up on their coach, and Buffalo took full advantage.
The plan for the rest of the season should be to play the younger guys and see if they have what it takes to make this team in 2019. There were certainly a couple of surprises and if Wyatt Teller plays anything like he did yesterday at Guard, that would be a massive plus, and one less hole to fill on the line.
I am of the belief that Barkley should get one more game to see if yesterday was a total fluke, and if it wasn’t, keep playing him until he fizzles. Allen would still get 5 games and with the disaster that has been the QB position all year, why not give the guy that actually showed something one more chance.
It sounds like Allen will be starting against the Jaguars, but that is no surprise as the Bills pretty much do the opposite of what most people would suggest when it comes to that position.