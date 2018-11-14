BPO Pictures at an Exhibition Concert Features Mike Mills of R.E.M.

This weekend, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will present Pictures at an Exhibition, a performance honoring the 80th birthday of composer Joan Tower. The show will feature three pieces, Tower’s “Tambor,” Mussorgsky and Ravel’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” and Mike Mills’ “Concerto for Rock Band, Violin, and String Orchestra.”

The performance’s namesake piece, “Pictures at an Exhibition,” originates with a beautifully sad story. Mussorgsky had suffered the loss of his dear friend, artist Victor Hartmann. The composer channeled his sorrow into a creative endeavor, composing a solo piano piece to honor his friend – a musical exploration of ten of Hartmann’s paintings.

“It begins with a famous solo that is a portrait of Mussorgsky himself striding into the exhibition, and culminates in the sonically spectacular Great Gate of Kiev,” said BPO Conductor, JoAnn Falletta.

“Ravel loved Mussorgsky’s piano piece so much that he arranged it for orchestra in a cinematic and breathtaking version – one of the greatest orchestral pieces ever written,” Falletta said. “It has since been re-arranged many times for many different ensembles, but the Ravel arrangement remains the gold standard.”

The evening will also include a very unique addition to the orchestra’s repertoire – a performance by R.E.M. bassist and composer, Mike Mills, and his friend and fellow musician, violinist Bobby McDuffie.

From his youth, Mills had music in his blood, raised in a household led by two skilled musicians. “My father was a dramatic tenor and an opera and jazz enthusiast, and my mother was an accomplished singer and pianist, and played several other instruments,” Mills said. “I took piano lessons from age 14-17, and taught myself guitar and electric bass.”

Mills wrote his first song on an acoustic guitar when he was 14 years old, and he still remembers that piece to this day. By age 16, he had formed a band with Bill Berry and began his journey into music composition.

The piece he will perform at this weekend’s show is a representation of life coming full circle, as Mills plays it with McDuffie, who was first his childhood friend in Macon, Georgia, and now the violinist for whom he composed the concerto.

“It was Bobby’s idea that I compose the Concerto, and it took me a bit of consideration to agree, as it was a daunting idea,” Mills said. “But I’m very glad I did.”

Whether they hail from the realm of classical appreciation or the love of rock n’ roll, audience members from across the spectrum will be pleasantly surprised by Mills’ seamless marriage of these genres, and how he proves that the two are perhaps not distant as we might imagine.

“If this piece is indeed unique, it is because it was written from the ground up to be a merging of classical and rock composition, rather than a reworking of existing music from one genre into another,” Mills said. “The thing that I would love most to see the audience take away from this is that the boundaries between rock, classical, and other genres are so often arbitrary, if not non-existent. One can enjoy, as I have all my life, multiple genres of music, all without seeing the need to frame any of them as separate from the others.”

According to Falletta, the six movements of Mills’ Concerto for Rock Band, Violin, and String Orchestra explore a wide range of sounds and emotions, “from rocking and raucous, to humorous and playful, to tender and beautiful.”

“We love the idea of surprising our audiences a bit – in this case, hearing a classical violin making wonderful music with an electric guitar,” Falletta said. “We hope that it might encourage people who might not be sure they will like ‘classical’ music to try the BPO. R.E.M. fans will be fascinated by this new side of the great rock star Mike Mills.”

Pictures at an Exhibition will take place at Kleinhans Music Hall on Friday, November 16 at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchase here.

