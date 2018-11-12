Bloom Where You Are Planted | Kensington-Bailey Edition

On Sunday, November 18, the University Heights Tool Library and Buffalo in Bloom will be planting 1400 daffodil and tulip bulbs in the parks, greenspaces, and vacant lots that surround the University District Community Development Association. This grassroots effort will see 1,000 daffodil bulbs and 400 tulip bulbs planted, in an effort to beautify as much green space as possible. Healthy greenspaces have been known to make people happier, filter pollutants, increase property values, increase walking traffic, prevent rainwater from entering into waterways, and lower the temperatures of urban heat islands.
Planting 1400 bulbs is no easy feat. Therefore, the organizations are looking for help from volunteers. Whether you are able to attend solo, or with a group, please visit thetoollibrary.org/service to RSVP. The bulbs are all being planted in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood. Volunteers are asked to meet at 995 Kensington Avenue, from 10 AM to 12 PM.
This is your chance to get one last meaningful planting in before the weather gets wintery. Then, come spring, you can come back and visit, and witness the explosion of color that will permeate this East Side neighborhood.
Bloom Where You Are Planted
Sunday, November 18, 2018
10 AM to 12 PM
University District Community Development Association | 995 Kensington Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14215-2727