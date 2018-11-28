Big Reveal: Atlantic Central Condominiums

The evolution of West Utica Street continues. Sinatra & Company Real Estate is teaming with Essex Homes on reuse of the former Cadet Cleaners facility at 169 W. Utica Street. Fifty-four condominium units are proposed for the site after the building is demolished and remedial work is completed.
The Cadet Cleaners facility is 45,000 sq.ft. and was recently used as a self-storage facility. The site is east of Elmwood Crossing, the reuse of the former Children’s Hospital properties. Sinatra and Essex along with Ellicott Development are working on a multi-phase, mixed-use project including twenty townhouses nearly across the street from the Cadet Cleaners site.
Carmina Wood Morris designed the $22.4 million dollar project. The development will include 108 off-street parking spaces: 13 surface spaces and 95 underground spaces. Work is expected to start in March and be completed in July 2020.