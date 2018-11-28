BFLO Hall of Fame Experience announcement highlights crowdfunding campaign and a special Buffalo fan

From the lobby of the Key Bank Center on Tuesday morning, the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience made two exciting announcements. The BFLO Hall of Fame Experience committee announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to support the future home of the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience. In addition, Buffalo Bills super fan, Pancho Billa, was announced as of the inaugural member of The Buffalo Fan Wall of Fame.
The committee from the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience announced a crowdfunding campaign to support the development of the future home of three major Buffalo halls of fame: sports, music and broadcasting.
The crowdfunding campaign – with a $71,600 goal – will allow the organization to continue the development of the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience concept. At this point, all the work has been done by volunteers. Fans will be able to track the success of the crowd-funding campaign with the help of a Chris Berman “thermometer” poster in the lobby of the Key Bank Center. The crowdfunding campaign can be found here.
The BFLO Hall of Fame Experience is a 501(c)(3) with a Board of Directors that is comprised of representatives from three Buffalo Halls of Fame: Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and Buffalo Broadcasters Association. They have been collaborating to bring one Hall of Fame to Buffalo that would feature these three genres. It will feature the history from each organization, enhanced with iconic memorabilia and interactive participation. Children and adults alike will be able to call the game from a broadcast booth, jam on stage, try on pads from a Bills locker room and much more – a true Buffalo experience!
At the press event, it was announced that Bills fan, Pancho Billa will be the inaugural member of The Buffalo Fan Wall of Fame. The Buffalo Fan Wall of Fame is for the purpose of annually honoring a devout and longtime Buffalo Fan.
As resident of Dallas, TX, Pancho Billa is seen revving up the crowds and putting smiles on fans faces, home or away. He is President of the DFW Bills Backers Club, a proud supporter for various campaigns like Fans Against Child Abuse, Fans Against Violence, NFL and MLB Go Gold for Kids Cancer and a very proud member of Pro Football’s Ultimate Fan Association since 2011.
“I am truly blessed to be considered for enshrinement into the Buffalo Fan Wall of Fame. To be immortalized among Buffalos greatest brings a new definition to the word honor,” said Ezra Castro, AKA Pancho Billa. “I am humbled and forever grateful for recognizing the legend of Pancho Billa.
My unique character brings out the love I have for the sport, the Bills and my Hispanic background. Viva Los Bills” said Pancho Billa.
“The BFLO Hall of Fame Experience is not just to honor inductees but also to honor the Fans that have shown their support over many decades for Buffalo sports teams, musicians and broadcasters,” said Therese Forton-Barnes, director of Strategic planning for the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience. “The Buffalo Fan Wall of Fame will be a tribute to the Fans and their dedication to being a #1 Fan. If it were not for the fans, there would be no sports, music or broadcasting!”