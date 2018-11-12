B Team Buffalo’s yearly “City of Light” comes to a Buffalo Promise Neighborhood

Every year, B Team Buffalo volunteers head out to a different part of the city, to help decorate houses and neighborhoods that are deserving of the selfless effort. Typically, these are underserved neighborhoods that could use some added holiday cheer. As B Team Buffalo puts it, “for some residents, decorating is a luxury.”
It was back in 2008, when B Team Buffalo came together to make a difference in the lives of less fortunate Buffalonians. Since that time, the team has brightened almost all corners of the city with their signature City of Light event. Altogether, ten different neighborhoods have benefitted from the effort, without incurring any cost.
On Saturday, December 8, B Team Buffalo will help to support the efforts of Buffalo Promise Neighborhood on the city’s East Side, where over 150 volunteers will meet up in the morning at Buffalo Public School #80 Highgate Heights Elementary School. From there, they will decorate 50 houses with holiday lights and garland. On that same, day, the team of volunteers will also host a winter carnival inside the school’s gymnasium, where children will be entertained with a range of activities. Each child will also walk away with a free toy. Then, at 1pm, there will be a community tree lighting ceremony, with caroling inside the school auditorium. Altogether, the united effort will be achievable with the help of 150 volunteers, who are mainly professionals in WNY.
“The idea is to provide holiday cheer to an underserved neighborhood and come together as a true ‘City of Good Neighbors,’” said Alana Eaton, B Team Buffalo Board Member and Chair of City of Light 2018. “City of Light provides a way for civic-minded volunteers to give back, and provides joy for local residents.”
“In partnership with M&T Bank, the Buffalo Promise Neighborhood is invested in our community’s success and the educational well-being in the University District,” said David-Lewis. “It’s a pleasure to work with an established all-volunteer organization like B Team Buffalo to brighten our neighborhood for the holidays. We coordinated City of Light in conjunction with our Community School Saturday Academy activities at the Highgate Heights. This will allow hundreds of local children and their families to enjoy crafts, games and toys at the carnival, as well as a host of other planned activities.”
City of Light organizers are in the process of canvassing homes on Winspear Avenue, Highgate Avenue, and Rounds Avenue for volunteer decorating, primarily in the area bordered by Bailey Avenue to Eggert Road. Nearby residents may also inquire about participation by emailing info@bteambuffalo.com or calling Beverly David-Lewis, Director of Community Affairs with Buffalo Promise Neighborhood, at 716-842-5957.
B Team Buffalo seeks additional sponsors and volunteers for 2018 City of Light. Current major sponsors include M&T Bank, Ingram Micro, Savers, Buffalo Bisons, J. Fitzgerald Group, WBLK-FM and the National Buffalo Wing Festival. For additional details and to get involved, please visit bteambuffalo.com/city-of-light.
Lead image courtesy B Team Buffalo