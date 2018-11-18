Argus Gallery – New Works in Black & White

Argus (Greek) was a mythical watchman with a hundred eyes. Today, in Black Rock, it’s the name of a gallery space on Niagara Street, along another rejuvenating sector of the street. While the gallery held its initial show this past April, I only first stopped in yesterday, after eating lunch at Angie’s Pizza House. My mom and dad accompanied me on the visit, which was great because they have both been big art advocates in Buffalo for as long as I can remember.
Argus is not the biggest gallery around, but it packs a nice punch. It’s layout is very clever, utilizing the space very effectively. The space is essentially broken up into two distinct spaces that flow into one another, with a couple of art nooks serving to bridge everything together.
During our visit to Argus Gallery, we bumped into Curtis A. Guy, the curator of the exhibit that showcased the works of Kyle Butler (Buffalo), Pat Cain (Washington D.C.), C.C. Camuglia (Brooklyn), Curtis A. Guy (Buffalo), Hayley Janecki (Buffalo), Julian Montague (Buffalo), Alicia Nauta (Toronto), Jason Seely (Buffalo), Nick Torsell (Buffalo), Dana Tyrrell (Buffalo), Richard Hanover Whitefield (Brooklyn), and Catherine Willett (Buffalo).
All of the works in the show – New Works in Black & White – were created by the artists within the last six months. Also, some of the artists specialize in color, while others stick primarily to black and white, but all of the artists adhered to the black and white guidelines. Mediums are painting, film, sculpture, installation, photography, and printmaking.
This concept was inspired by the groundbreaking exhibition New Forms – New Media put on the Martha Jackson Gallery in 1960 – specifically illustrated by the lines from the catalog, ‘Nearly each piece was created in the past two years,’ and, ‘[a focus on] diversity and originality of the individual pieces.’
Once again, it’s a new and exciting day in Black Rock. It’s great to see the diversity of businesses and organizations springing up, which are all contributing to the newfound movement.
Argus Gallery – New Works in Black & White
Closing Reception & Waffle Brunch: December 1, 2018, 11am – 3pm
On view through December 1, 2018
Gallery Hours: Saturday 12:00-3:00 pm, or by appointment
Argus Gallery | 1896 Niagara Street | Buffalo NY 14207
Argus Gallery is under the creative umbrella of Eleven Twenty Projects