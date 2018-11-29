All Star Jam Fundraiser for Jolene Baller

On Sunday, December 2, the music and broadcast community will come together at The Sportsmens Tavern to support one of their own – Jolene “Jo” Baller. Baller was News Director at 97 Rock, before transitioning to WYRK. She has also been a stalwart community activist, and conducted community outreach for the West Side & Black Rock-Riverside Neighborhood Housing Services.
Jolene is currently hospitalized with an auto immune disease, which has not only dealt the Buffalo personality a painful deck of cards, she has also befallen financial issues. Therefore, the community is coming out in full support, this coming Sunday, December 2, to rally behind Baller, while raising some crucial funds at the same time.
Sunday’s benefit will be jam packed with a wide range of musicians and supporters coming to the rescue, to help the radio personality save her house, which she and her son are in jeopardy of losing.
“My sister Jolene is in a bit of trouble and she needs our help,” said Rebecca Samara Martin. “She is too proud to ask for help on her own… Jolene had some medical problems a year ago that she didn’t share with many. Very serious ones, that scared the heck out of us and she was unable to work for quite some time. Jo has spent a lot of her time using her radio know-how to make money for, in her words, ‘lovely li’l non-profits, with no real marketing budgets. That makes my heart happy!’ While her heart was happy, it didn’t help her bottom line…”
Jolene’s promo pals, radio royalty, and melody maker friends of 30 years have put together a special fundraiser at the best damn music venue in the world – Sportsmens Tavern!
Everyone is invited to Sunday’s event, which will include lots of great music, a basket auction and more. Enjoy a wonderful afternoon and help a friend out. $10 cover donation. You can also donate to the cause.
Benefit to Be Held for Spirited Buffalo Radio & Community Legend Jolene Baller
Sunday, December 2nd, 2018
12:00-3:00 pm
Sportsmens Tavern & Music Hall | 326 Amherst Street | Buffalo NY