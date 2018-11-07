This coming Friday, Larkin Square is getting into the holiday spirit, by hosting the 7th Annual KeyBank Holiday Live at Larkin. Each year, Larkinville comes alive on this very special day, when organizers map out the festivities that take place throughout the site, inside and out, including the heated covered boardwalk and the Filling Station restaurant. It wouldn’t be a Larkin Square event without the food trucks. Or the live music, featuring holiday favorites by VitaminD Crew and DJ Sike. This year there will be a a curated local artisan market set up inside the Filling Station.
Other events and activities to look forward range from a tree lighting to an alpaca pen from Thisle Creek Alpacas. The only thing missing is the hot cocoa. But wait! According to festival organizers, anyone who brings one canned food or non-perishable item to Holiday Live, to be donated to the Food Bank of WNY, will get a free cup of hot chocolate Plus, Elizabeth Gurney, Director of the First Niagara Foundation, will be selling her “famous homemade granola” at the event, with proceeds also benefitting Food Bank of WNY.
The holiday affair is free and open to the public.
7th Annual KeyBank Holiday Live at Larkin
Friday, November 3o, 2018
5pm – 8:30pm
Larkin Square | 745 Seneca Street | Buffalo, NY 14210
Presented by KeyBank and sponsored by Independent Health.
Free parking is located in the gravel lot on Hydraulic Street and in the lots along Exchange Street