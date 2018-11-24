24 Hours in Buffalo: November + December

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

SHOP Small at 125 Art Collective!

Saturday, November 24 | 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

125 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, New York 14201

In just a few days the nation will celebrate Small Business Saturday. This year, consider something off the beaten path! Curiosity shop, 125 Art Collective, located in the heart of Allentown is hosting their annual holiday shopping event. Vendors include: Brick Chick, custom garden stones for your perfect lil’ home! Customize one word, or a whole story! Accent your fairy garden, veggie patch, or desk; Granny Dave, “Hello I’m Granny Dave and I like to crochet things. I learned from my grandma and have been making things for the past 16 years;” Pelion Community Garden at City Honors School, the school garden serves 200+ students and offers free garden workshops. Join us Saturday and make your own “holiday sweater” ornament to share or hang on your tree; The Kissing Museum celebrates and encourages more kissing! Find real mistletoe, handmade ornaments, and other kissing kitsch; Chris’s Sea Glass Creations, as Queen of the beach, Chris makes glass creations from locally found beach glass while also incorporating her photography skills; Theresa Bonner designs wind chimes from up-cycled materials, painted wines glasses, totes, and jewelry; Timeless Babez produces wearable accessories made from vinyl records and coins. Many handmade Buffalo items will be available as well as metal stamp design jewelry; Oz Artistic Designs specializes in abstract acrylic and resin art; Also, check out the handmade angels and snowmen by Rhonda Zammit; NewWorldEmily creates handmade jewelry and accessories featuring vintage styles from modern materials. Plus, don’t miss the basket raffle presented by Nickel City Renegade Rollergirls!

Handel’s Messiah with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Sunday, November 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Victory Basilica

Tickets: $50 VIP; $25 General Admission

Adam Luebke, conductor

For many, hearing a live performance of Handel’s most famous oratorio, Messiah, is a deeply rooted Advent or Christmas tradition. But did you know that Handel originally performed the piece as an Easter offering? Handel’s Messiah first premiered at noon on April 13, 1742 at the Fishamble Street Musick Hall in Dublin, Ireland. Handel himself conducted this performance, which raised money for various local charities. The performance was wildly popular with 700 people in attendance and several hundred more rumored to have been turned away. Gentlemen were encouraged to remove their swords and ladies were encouraged to wear dresses “without hoops” in order to make enough room for all the expected patrons.

The full performance of Handel’s Messiah lasts approximately 137 minutes, depending on the conductor’s tempo. Because of its length, the piece is rarely performed in full.

Make-it, Take-it Workshop: Fresh Conifer Wreath

Sunday, December 2 | 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. OR 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Members $35, General Public $40

Love the smell of holiday evergreen boughs? Create a fresh and fragrant 14” conifer wreath to add some seasonal greenery to your home. Ribbons and small holiday décor items provided. Bring hand clippers, garden gloves and a large box for transport.

Hot Mama’s Canteen Presents: A Not So Silent Night!

Wednesday, December 5 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

What’s that you say? All you want for Christmas is for someone to throw you a fabulous party? Let Hot Mama’s fulfill your wildest yuletide wishes! Join your old (and soon to be new) friends for a night of festive treats. DJ Pat Kewley will spin classic Christmas tunes on vinyl for your holiday pleasure. Our UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER CONTEST, kicks off at 9:00 p.m. with prizes including a $50 Bar Tab and a HeadStone Heat Hot Sauce Gift Pack. Speaking of hot sauce, Hot Mama’s will have her hot sauce, HeadStone Heat, available in gift packs and Gift Certificates for the “saucy” people on your Christmas list.

Be sure to try one of Mama’s famous ‘Hot Jolly’ winter warmer cocktails. These buttery sweet decadent delights start with a rich and creamy base, with a whole lot of holiday spirit. The result is sheer bliss! Plus, sample complimentary Irish Christmas Cream & Espresso Cream made with love by Hot Mama & Big Daddy, as well as a few home-made Christmas cookies.

Alleyway Theatre presents the world premiere of

A VERY, VERY TRUMPY CHRISTMAS CAROL

December 7th through 23rd

Main Street Cabaret, 672 Main Street, Buffalo, NY

Just when you thought you’ve seen every possible version of the classic 1843 novella by Charles Dickens, Director Todd Warfield brings you the campiest stage adaptation of A Christmas Carol yet! Join President Ebesneezer Trumpy, Sara Suckabee-Sanders, Hellary Clinton, Mike Dence and other well-known politicos on the President’s nocturnal ghost ride.

Opening on a bleak Christmas Eve in the White House, President Trumpy meets the ghost of Hellary Clinton bound in chains of emails and Benghazi memos, the ghost warns him of the arrival of three spirits vying for his, and our, national redemption. Shifting from bright lights of Studio 54 in the 1970’s to post-apocalyptic New Jersey, will the President learn the true meaning of America?

Show runs Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays (12/16 &12/23 only) at 7:00 p.m. Advance tickets are highly suggested.

WNY Book Arts Center’s 11th Annual

Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace!

Friday, December 14 | 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 15, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

468 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY

FREE & open to the public

Letterpress Holiday Card Workshop & more! Over 40 vendors on BOTH floors of the Book Arts Center! Purchase unique, quality handmade goods from housewares, knit wear, and jewelry to hand-printed greeting cards & posters. You will be sure to find loads of thoughtful last-minute gifts perfect for giving!

