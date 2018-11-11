2018 Totally Buffalo 716MAS Festival

We all want to shop local, but we also want the shopping experience to be fun, productive, and convenient. That’s why Totally Buffalo hosts a Buffalo-centric shopping extravaganza each holiday season. This year’s event features 100 vendors, selling a wide array of gifts, including crafts, jewelry, apparel, and shirts. The best part about attending this holiday market is coming across the unexpected finds.
Just think about all of the people that are on your gift list that are hard to shop for. By attending the Totally Buffalo 716MAS Festival, you are guaranteed to find one-0f-a-kind items that will help you to cross off friends and family on your list. Plus, this holiday festival is kid-friendly, so you can bring the little ones along who will be thrilled to encounter Santa, and even some Disney Princesses!
The Totally Buffalo 716MAS Festival is two full days of shopping this year. Get ready to shop, eat, drink, and be merry.
Totally Buffalo 716MAS Festival
Saturday, December 1, 2018
Sunday, December 2, 2018
11am to 5pm
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 |
$5 admission, 5 & under free. Saturday, December 1st from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AND Sunday, December 2nd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Live music, crafts for kids.
When you enter the facility, ticket holders will get a discount pass. You will get two 10% off coupons which can be used at participating vendors!