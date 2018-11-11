Tis the start of the holiday season, when shoppers get ready to hit the various holiday markets that have popped up around the city in recent years. One of the first to head your way is Step Out Buffalo’s Makers + Shakers. This year, the event will take place at two sensational venues in Downtown Buffalo – The Hotel @ The Lafayette and one of Buffalo’s snazziest new venues, The Admiral Room.
The annual event is dedicated to small businesses, artists, vendors, and booze-makers. This is your opportunity to sample some of the best craft cocktails, made with locally distilled spirits. It’s also a chance to explore the fabulous local DIY scene, while supporting small artists and artisans. The event is set to take place on Small Business Saturday, November 24. Not only will you feel good about your purchases that support the local economy, partial proceeds from the event will go towards helping the homeless.
This year’s event features over 130 vendors, free booze samples, holiday-themed cocktails, a shuttle between the two beautiful historic venues, DIY crafts, a Bloody Mary Bar, vendor giveaways, cash bar, food for purchase, and live music from Buffalo’s own DJ Christian Martinez.
2018 Makers + Shakers
Saturday, November 24, 2018
11am-5pm
Hotel at The Lafayette (391 Washington Street) + Admiral Room (237 Main Street)
$5 At the door / $5 Presale (plus taxes and fees) *Advanced-ticket holders will have access to the expedited check-in lines at both locations*
Admission also includes a sheet of raffle tickets to use for vendor giveaways.