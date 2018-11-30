This holiday season, Honey + Punch is organizing a special artist and artisan gift market at its home base at 1148 Michigan Avenue. There will be a wide range of artist creations at this special market, with sellers that include authors, vintage clothing dealers, jewelry makers, and photographers. The holiday market is also the perfect chance to visit Honey + Punch, at their super cool digs (learn more). Vendors at this year’s pop-up market include:
- Jennifer Chapman: Lake Erie Sign Shop – Signs, ornaments and more all painted and crafted on driftwood from Lake Erie
- Melanie Morse & Thomas McDade: The Adventures Of Seymour & Hau, the chapter book series for kids, signed for your little ones with free posters
- Anne Desrochers Bliss: Bliss Designs – Scarves, pillows, etc. created with merino wool felted to silk chiffon
- New Ruins: Vintage apparel
- Mary Begley: Visual Artist & Painter
- Buffalo Gals: Jewelry for the Buffalo Gal in all of us
- Kelly Simpson: Zipper and Stitch will have a variety of sewn fabric gifts available
- Cheryl Jackson: Vintage wintery wearable things & vintage for your home
- Tracey Trietley: Authentic Southwestern jewelry
2018 Honey + Punch for the Holidays
Saturday, December 1, 2018
Noon-6pm
1148 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14209