2018 Holiday Tree Lighting @ Canalside | Introducing Ice Bumper Cars

0 Comments

Canalside has announced its line-up for the 2018 Holiday Tree Lighting, and winter rink season. The community is invited to attend the family friendly event, which will take place at The Ice at Canalside Friday, November 30, from 5pm to 8pm. Here’s the activity schedule:

5:00PM – Photos with Santa
5:00PM – Explore & More Children’s activities
5:00PM – Snow Sisters from A Dream Is A Wish Entertainment
5:30PM – American Caroling Company
6:30PM – Official Tree Lighting 
6:30PM – Fireworks!
7:00PM – On-Ice skate performance

The newest winter attraction to Canalside is Ice Bumper Cars (see rental information).

“We are always looking for the next big trend and we feel we’ve hit a homerun with the new Ice Bumper Cars,” said Canalside Management Group President Jon Dandes. “We strive to enhance the guest experience, provide outstanding customer service, and ensure that the Ice at Canalside offers something for everyone.”

Image courtesy Ice Bumper Cars
Photo courtesy ECHDC

A visit to Canalside, no matter the time of year, is always a fun outing. And these days there are a number of drinking and dining options to choose from, including the new The Draft Room and Labatt Brew House, as well as well established The Liberty Hound.

See Facebook event for details.

Canalside winter season ice rentals:

Hours of Operation:

  • 3 to 7 p.m.: Wednesday/Thursday
  • 3 to 10 p.m.: Friday
  • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Saturday
  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Sunday

Rates:

  • Ice Admission, Adult (13+) – $6.00
  • Ice Admission, Child (6-12), Military – $4.00
  • BCBS Ice Admission – $5.00
  • Skate Rental – $4.00
  • BCBS Skate Rental – $3.00
  • Season Pass, Single – $59.00*
  • Season Pass, Family of 4 – $139.00*
  • Curling – $10 per person weekdays, $15 per person weekends and holidays
  • Ice Bumper Cars – $7.00 for 7 minutes
  • Locker Rental – $1.00

The free Holiday Tree Lighting event is made possible thanks to support from BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York (presenting sponsor), and Mayer Brothers, ManpowerGroup, and CJ Sound.

