2018 Holiday Season in Allentown

During the 2018 holiday season, there’s something for everyone in Allentown, ranging from a live performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas, to tours of some of the mansions found along Millionaires Row. Only Allentown could pack this much fun entertainment into a single holiday season. That’s because the district is home to a wide range of cultural venues, including historic churches, Kleinhans Music Hall, a Karpeles Manuscript Museum, the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, and The Theatre of Youth. So grab your friends and your family, and experience the holidays the way they were meant to be experienced. Following is a showcase of events that have been compiled by the Allentown Association.
Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas
Presented by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Kleinhans Music Hall
Tuesday, November 27
7 PM
Get in the holiday spirit with the angelic voices of Celtic Woman when the Irish music sensation performs classic hits and Christmas favorites. Celtic Woman’s repertoire encompasses Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and stirring originals. Their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments.
A Vocális Christmas
Presented by the Vocalis Chamber Choir
Friday, November 30 (S.S. Peter and Paul Church)
Saturday, December 1 (Karpeles Manuscript Museum)
A Vocális tradition continues! The choir returns to S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Williamsville and the glorious acoustics of the Karpeles Manuscript Museum in Buffalo to celebrate the sounds of the season. Come and relax to the sweet sounds of an intimate choral Christmas.
Holidays on the Avenue
Presented by the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site
Sunday, December 2
Tours at Noon and 2 pm
For one day only, Western New Yorkers can get a glimpse inside some of Buffalo’s most iconic buildings along Delaware Avenue once known as Millionaire’s Row in Buffalo’s Historic Allentown district. Don’t miss this rare chance to tour some of the most prominent buildings that so many pass by each day and wonder what the interiors are like. This event will sell out!
First Friday Gallery Walk Holiday Jaunt
Presented by the Allentown Association
Friday, December 7
6 – 9 PM
Sleigh Rides with Santa on Allen St. 6:30-8:30
Caroling & Tree Lighting
Activities commence at the corner of Park & Allen Streets
The inaugural First Friday After Party (8pm to midnight) at Community Beer Works, with The Stripteasers
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Presented by the Theatre of Youth at the historic Allendale Theater
December 1-16
This production sold-out last season, so don’t miss out this season! Make spending a day at TOY your new holiday tradition with this unforgettable classic.
