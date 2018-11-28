2018 Holiday Magic @ The Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Buffalo Rising) | Since 1888 the Broadway Market has been a dynamic cultural force in our community. Ripe with a rich cultural heritage, visiting the Broadway Market is its own experience that ensures families will have a wonderful Christmas, as they celebrate many time-honored traditions. For 130 years immigrant vendors shared their unique brand of cultural pride with handmade crafts and culinary delights that often led to new traditions being established in modern day homes.
This holiday season, Our Lady of Hope ‘Home School Children Singers’ visited the market to welcome Santa Clause and the 2018 Christmas season at the Broadway Market. Amy Betros, of St Luke’s Mission of Mercy’s brought “her crew” along as well. For generations, children have inundated the Broadway Market eager to share their Christmas dreams with Santa hoping to find their holiday treasures under the family Christmas tree.
The multicultural heritage of the market is loaded with unique tastes and smells from local vendors, often representing multiple generations of merchants who keep stands and stalls in the market, from the pierogi of the Polish Immigrants to today’s Asian delectable bites. The Broadway Market has added two brand new marketeers to indulge the appetite – Mexican Cali Eats, and Kathrene’s Cuisine “A Taste of the Philippines,” alongside the Market’s staple restaurants, East – West Café, and Potts Deli (where Kim serves up my favorite chicken soup).
My list for this holiday has many items from the Broadway Market that will make my family holiday special; like Polish sausage from Elaine at Camellia Meats, poinsettias from Daria at Lewandowski Produce, a coffee cake from Chrusciki Bakery, orange sponge candy from Strawberry Island, shrimp from Broadway Seafood, a standing roast from Michelle at Lupas Meats, cocktail sauce from Famous Horseradish, and 999 Broadway wine for my wife from Château Buffalo.
I asked a couple of the market’s Facebook friends for a Christmas time memory of the Market. My own personal favorite memory is the fun of taking my grandchildren for a visit with Santa.
Sharon Siejak Voigt has this memory: “My Dad was a salesman for Shelly’s Meats and his Uncle Joe was too. Uncle Joe’s route included the market. My Dad would always meet us when we went there at Christmas and Easter. We would see Uncle Joe there, also. How we looked forward to the sights, smells, and sounds of the market at the holidays. Both Dad and Uncle Joe are long gone but I will never forget those special times! I still do get to the market at the holidays! Love it!”
Linda F Ziolkowski-Lund had this to say: “My dad, David Ziolkowski, has worked for Camellia Meats for more than 50 years. David still works 2 days a week for Camellia’s and makes czarnina for us on a regular basis. My favorite memory of the Broadway Market was going as a family before the Holiday. My dad would take us to visit all the vendors. They always had ‘special’ treats for my siblings and me – slices of ham, chocolates, flowers. My personal favorite was always the sugar eggs with the little scenes inside of them! My husband George, and I feel very honored to have our business, Babcia’s Pierogi, located in the Market. We hope that someday we will be one of the memories that people recall.”
The Broadway Market will be open Monday – Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm as well as the final two Sundays before Christmas, December 16th & 23rd from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Santa will be there every weekend day from 11 am to 3 pm until Christmas; a $5.00 donation per photo goes to the Friends of The Broadway Market District. The Market’s Holiday Train Show is December 15th & 16th from 9:00 am- 4:00 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Please visit the market’s website, www.broadwaymarket.org for a holiday music schedule, a children’s cookie decorating class on December 16th and an enchanted visit from the Snow Queen and a Storm Trooper on December 23rd from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm.
An important note: the Broadway Market is open all year. You can visit and shop with other market residents such as: Hands-on Watch Repair, Babcia’s Pierogi Company, Enchanted cards & gifts e-z casuals, Najah Sauce, Sweet Melody’s Gelato, We R Nuts, Franklins Honey & Apples, RWL Enterprise’s ceramics and jewelry, Pierogi by Paula, TC McCann of handmade jewelry, Theresa’s Treasures and Weber’s Maple Products. Make visiting the Broadway Market a year-round treat for yourself. Happy Holidays!