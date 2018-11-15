2018 Holiday Edition of Queen City Pop-Up at The Shops at Market Arcade

The latest edition of the Queen City Pop Up is being hosted at the Market Arcade (617 Main Street), thanks to a temporary, free lease agreement by Sinatra & Company Real Estate. The pop-up is the ideal way to give space to entrepreneurs that are looking to test the downtown Buffalo market, while graining valuable business experience along the way. Classic Knot, Lily & Grey, Things N Time, and Urban Soul Closet are the current pop-up tenants for the holidays – now, it’s up to all of us to support them by at least popping by to welcome them to the neighborhood.
The youngest entrepreneur to join the Pop-Up experience is 11 year old Sheldon Gibbs (lead image – far right), who owns Classic Knot, a business that sells custom classic bow ties.
“As we continue to grow Buffalo into an inclusive City of opportunity, the Queen City Pop-Up program complements our effort to draw more people into downtown’s central business district to shop – and to cultivate an environment for local small businesses to thrive,” said Mayor Brown at a recent press event. He was joined by members of Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC).
In Buffalo, there are 23 identified shopping districts in neighborhoods citywide. More information (and a map of Buffalo shopping districts) can be found at www.buffalony.gov.
The new pop-up retailers join a number of other shop fronts at the Market Arcade, including Sasmita Batik Indonesia, Buffalo Barkery, Body Bar Buffalo, Rust Belt Love Paperie & Wedding Shop, Omi Rdz (Sai One), Queen City Gallery, and the Buffalo Barber Co. You can learn more about all of these businesses by visiting the Shops at the Market Arcade.
Learn more about the Small Business Saturday: Free Downtown Breakfast Kick-Off, hosted by Buffalo Place, featuring Pastry by Camille and Public Espresso + Coffee.
At a press event, Mayor Brown reminded us all, via a proclamation, to support all of the small businesses in Buffalo on the Saturday following Black Friday, (November 24). That day is dedicated to the Shop Local movement that has swept the country.
“Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for Buffalo to come together and collectively celebrate, promote, and support the local businesses that make our City great,” Mayor Brown said.
The ultimate hope for these new pop-ups is that they come away from the experience with enough business acumen that they will open up a retail store of their own. A number of Queen City Pop-Ups have led by example, by setting out on their own, including Rust Belt Love, Yar Mo’s Muse, MMW Style Studio, Buffalo Barkery, and Phenominal Xpressions (on Main Street), Kissed by the Sun Spices and Najah Sauces (Broadway Market), Ten Thousand Villages (Elmwood Avenue), and Rudeboyz Artworks (West Ferry Street).
“Queen City Pop-Up not only gives small business retailers a unique opportunity to showcase their products, but it is also bringing new energy to the downtown area and giving residents great new places to shop,” said Brandye Merriweather, BUDC Vice President of Downtown Development.
Queen City Pop-Up: 2018 Holiday Edition will run from now through Christmas Eve. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., and Saturday from noon-4:00 p.m. For more information go to: www.buffalourbandevelopment.com.