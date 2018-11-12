Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2018 Elmwood Village Holiday Market

0 Comments

It wasn’t that long ago that, when the Elmwood Village Farmers Market (at Bidwell) shuttered up for the winter, and people would have to wait until spring to get their favorite locally made artisanal foods (all in one place).

Those days are now over, thanks to the market occupying space within St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church on seven consecutive Saturdays, from November 17 through December 29. That means that fans of the market will still be able to source foods (and crafts) from the following vendors, until the holiday market season wraps up:

Biscotti for Everybotti, Butter Block, Darling Bee, Go Veggies, Kindred Kreek, L&J Maple Syrup, Plato Dale Farm, Public Espresso & Coffee, Rooted Locally, Sitka Salmon and Whimsy Confections. Artisans will include 806 Studio, Black Monarchy, Bloom & Rose, Buffalo ShopCraft, The Foundry, and St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church (vendors will change from week to week).

Not only is this holiday market held inside a beautiful historic church, shoppers will also be pleased to come across plenty of refreshments, and holiday music. All of the sights, sounds, and smells, contribute to a wonderful way to spend an hour or two on a select Saturdays during the holidays.

2018 Elmwood Village Holiday Market

Saturdays, from November 17 through December 29

9 a.m. to noon

St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church | 51 Colonial Circle | Buffalo, NY – steps away from the outdoor market’s location at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway

Field & Fork Network’s “Double Up Food Bucks” program will continue at the Holiday Market. The program provides low-income individuals who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with a $1 for $1 match, up to $20, to purchase fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. 

See Facebook for details

For more information on the Elmwood Village Farmers Market, please visit www.elmwoodmarket.org or follow the market on Facebook for frequent updates.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments