It wasn’t that long ago that, when the Elmwood Village Farmers Market (at Bidwell) shuttered up for the winter, and people would have to wait until spring to get their favorite locally made artisanal foods (all in one place).
Those days are now over, thanks to the market occupying space within St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church on seven consecutive Saturdays, from November 17 through December 29. That means that fans of the market will still be able to source foods (and crafts) from the following vendors, until the holiday market season wraps up:
Biscotti for Everybotti, Butter Block, Darling Bee, Go Veggies, Kindred Kreek, L&J Maple Syrup, Plato Dale Farm, Public Espresso & Coffee, Rooted Locally, Sitka Salmon and Whimsy Confections. Artisans will include 806 Studio, Black Monarchy, Bloom & Rose, Buffalo ShopCraft, The Foundry, and St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church (vendors will change from week to week).
Not only is this holiday market held inside a beautiful historic church, shoppers will also be pleased to come across plenty of refreshments, and holiday music. All of the sights, sounds, and smells, contribute to a wonderful way to spend an hour or two on a select Saturdays during the holidays.
2018 Elmwood Village Holiday Market
Saturdays, from November 17 through December 29
9 a.m. to noon
St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church | 51 Colonial Circle | Buffalo, NY – steps away from the outdoor market’s location at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway
Field & Fork Network’s “Double Up Food Bucks” program will continue at the Holiday Market. The program provides low-income individuals who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with a $1 for $1 match, up to $20, to purchase fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables.
For more information on the Elmwood Village Farmers Market, please visit www.elmwoodmarket.org or follow the market on Facebook for frequent updates.