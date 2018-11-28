If you’re going to attend an artisan market this holiday season, then it would behoove you to attend one where the artisans actually have permanent spaces.
Each year, The Foundry hosts a makers’ market, where the resident artisans showcase their wares, including stained glass creations, vinyl, clothing and decals, bottle openers, jewelry and fashion, apparel, cutting boards, turkey and pheasant feather smudge fans, wall decor, wood burned artisanal pieces, bath and beauty products, and even emergency car kits!
Not only does the Holiday Market allow you to find all sorts of hand crafted items, visitors also get a chance to meet the artisans. It’s also a great chance to explore The Foundry digs, to see where all of the talented makers fashion their wares.
2018 Annual Holiday Market at The Foundry
Saturday, December 8, 2018
10 AM – 5 PM
298 Northampton Street, Buffalo, New York 14208
This event is free