Two Allen Street Renovations Planned

Renovation plans for two Allen Street buildings will be reviewed by the Preservation Board on Thursday. Richard L. Sasala is seeking formal approval of plans to restore the exterior of 253 Allen Street (entry and below). Work would entail replacing the existing storefront glass and doors with an aluminum storefront system sided with wood panels and trim. The sign band on the building would also be replaced, a fabric awning and gooseneck lighting installed, and the building would be repainted. Karl Frizen is designing the work.
Across the street, Aaron Snyder and Anthony Burgio are planning facade changes at 256 Allen (below). A comprehensive reconstruction of the front façade is proposed. The front wall would be removed and replaced. An aluminum storefront is planned and two aluminum clad wood windows would be installed on the second floor. Exterior window casing would match what is on the façade today using clear pine lumber. Hardie board would finish off the work. Clinton Brown Company Architecture is project architect.