The Inside Scoop on Vegan Ice Cream

I scream, you scream, we all scream for dairy-free ice cream! The days of avoiding ice cream parlors due to being vegan are officially over. We at White Gloved Vegan have made it a point to try and go to as many ice cream places in Buffalo this summer and haven’t even hit them all yet. The soy savior that most ice cream shops now offer is called ‘temptation soft serve’ ice cream. It is an all-natural, non-GMO verified, dairy-free, nut-free soft serve ice cream produced by Chicago Vegan Foods. More reasons to try this sweet treat is that it’s cholesterol free, fat free and made with organic soy. Are you sold yet? Once you try it, the creaminess and flavor will win you over. Our personal favorite toppings are nuts and crushed Oreos (yes, Oreos are vegan). Looking at the macronutrients, temptation soft serve is half the calories than your standard soft serve.

Let’s take a look at the numbers side by side:

Even if you’re not vegan and looking to keep the waistline a bit slimmer, it’s worth the try. Also, if you have a lactose sensitivity, this will give you your ice cream fix without the upset stomach. Problem solved!

If you’re looking for something on the sweeter side, take a dip into Dole Whip. It is a fruity soft serve available in a rainbow of flavors including pineapple, mango, lemon, orange, raspberry, strawberry and lime. Some perks, besides the refreshing flavor, are that it is dairy-free, fat-free, gluten free and made with no artificial colors, which puts a star in our book. This is also a very popular find in many ice-cream establishments throughout Buffalo.

Other than temptations soft serve or Dole Whip, there are many more options available throughout Buffalo. You can grab a Tofutti milkshake topped with Rich’s coco whip at Perk’s Café on Elmwood or a chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich from Adrian’s Custard. We’ve had both and they are excellent. Featured below is a vegan banana split with all the toppings from Jerk’s Soda Fountain & Ice Cream.

Even our local grocery stores are providing dairy-free treats as well. Our absolute favorite brand to indulge in is Nadamoo, specifically the birthday cake flavor. Nadamoo can be found at Wegmans, Whole Foods, and Orchard Fresh. Other frozen treats that we enjoy occasionally are Ben & Jerry’s, Haagen Dazs and Tofutti Cuties ice-cream sandwiches – all dairy-free of course.

So as can be seen, it’s fairly easy to find vegan ice cream nowadays and very encouraging to know that local businesses care about their entire community – dairy-free or not.

White Gloved Wednesday’s Featured Restaurant

The Steer 3151 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14214

The Steer has a little bit of everything ranging from a large bar area for fun cocktails, to an outdoors eating space with added greenery. We recently had the pleasure of dining here with another couple that are not vegan. The menu caters to the standard American diet, vegetarians and vegans alike. The range of menu items allows the entire table to order burgers or pizzas whether or not your vegan and we find this amazing! It’s refreshing to know that we don’t have to choose “the vegan option” and we can get what everyone else is getting. We hope you try this place out if you haven’t already – our favorite item above was the garbanzo tots.

To learn more about our vegan lifestyle, follow our day-to-day happenings on Instagram @whiteglovedvegan