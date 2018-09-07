The Buffalo Philharmonic offers the perfect party duet with fall and spring galas

The hallmark of a good party is when you leave wishing it would have lasted just a little bit longer. Nobody understands this better than the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Much like the end of a good party, I imagine it must be an accomplished and bittersweet feeling in the moment of silence between when the final note is played and the conductor’s hands are lowered.

In the spirit of keeping the party alive, the BPO has come up with a solution that will give us all a little something special to look forward to—”The Party Duet,” and we hope it catches on! In celebration of music director JoAnn Falletta’s 20th season with the orchestra, the BPO is offering both Fall and Spring Gala events.

The season opener, sponsored by John and Carolyn Yurtchuk, will once again feature the BPO’s traditional black-tie Classics gala, coming up fast on September 15. With Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 as the centerpiece and a special appearance by acclaimed American baritone Thomas Hampson at Kleinhans Music Hall, it is sure to be an evening to remember.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 is one of the beloved composer’s most well-known works and includes the infamous “Ode to Joy” finale, brought to life with special thanks to the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus. In a statement released from the BPO, they add, “this work continues to inspire millions each year with its optimistic message of unity and love,”—a fitting tribute to the orchestra and its remarkable leader JoAnn, and the thousands of Buffalo-Niagara region community members who come together to support this cultural treasure each year.

The celebration continues this spring with a newly added Pops gala, chaired by Ron Luczak and Michael Boland. This new affair is the perfect complement to the evening’s much-anticipated performance by special guest Tony and Emmy Award-winner Kristen Chenoweth on April 6, and is sure to become a not-to-be-missed spring tradition in the city of Buffalo. The BPO Pops Party is cocktail attire.

All proceeds from the events will benefit the BPO’s education programs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Megan Smith, BPO Event Coordinator, at (716) 242-7825, or msmith@bpo.org. Visit the BPO website for more information or to purchase single event tickets – www.bpo.org/specialevents.