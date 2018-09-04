School Lofts at Seneca Street Opens Fully Rented

Frizlen Group Development will be officially opening its newest residential conversion project, School Lofts at Seneca Street. The company, headed by architect Karl Frizlen, purchased the St. Teresa School building at Mineral Springs and Seneca Street in 2016 and has converted it into 36 market-rate apartments and one office suite. Congressman Brian Higgins, Councilman Chris Scanlon and Assemblyman Tim Kennedy will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The school was built in 1906 as part of the St. Teresa church complex and is now a historic landmark. Each classroom is now a spacious loft apartment with amenities that serve a modern and comfortable lifestyle.
The 12-foot-high ceilings and large windows create a sense of airiness with maximum potential for daylight harvesting. Historic features such as slate blackboards, windows, hardwood floors, doors & hardware, mosaic corridor floors, and baseboards and moldings have been retained and renovated, maintaining a sense of history.
All apartment units feature high-efficiency central air-conditioning and heating, energy-rated appliances including in-unit washer and dryer, and on-site parking.
The conversion took about eighteen months to complete; currently all 36 apartments are rented.
The Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca, with the support of developers like Frizlen, Jake Schneider, Hook & Ladder Development, Marc Pasquale, and the community are working to create a future that highlights what makes the area great.
“The people of the Seneca Parks Community have given us a warm reception and we are encouraged to support the area’s revitalization,” said Frizlen. “It’s great to restore buildings, but ultimately, the goal is to bring back communities. That’s what we are going for.”
Get Connected: Frizlen Group, 716.381.9838; Email:info@buffalofts.com