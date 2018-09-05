Back by popular demand, Richard “Ricky” Angelo Runfola’s Manifest Exploration – Collection Reveal will be on display September 7 -30, 2018. The opening reception is Friday, September 7 from 6pm-9pm, at Buffalo Big Print. Ricky’s vivid and deeply moving work is Buffalo Big Print’s studio season opener for ‘Allentown’s First Friday’s Gallery Walk.’

Ricky’s inaugural solo exhibit last year at Buffalo Big Print was a monumental success. Attendees were so taken by his artistic expression that his work sold at a near unprecedented pace for a first show, leaving less than half the exhibit unsold at the close of the show, which is quite an amazing accomplishment for a new artist; but should come as no surprise. His original works have been featured in national interior designs, and in the world famous Kittinger galleries. Ricky has been touted for mastering fluoresce string art.

“I have always been a big fan of Richard and his work, and everyone here at Buffalo Big Print really enjoyed the experience last time we hosted a show of his artwork,” stated Barrett Schwalenberg, Buffalo Big Print. “The techniques he has been experimenting with over the past year have produced some outstanding pieces and when I saw how much he had come to embrace the depth and layered potential of his medium, I knew that we needed to invite him back to showcase this new collection.”

For Ricky, creating art started out as a serious outlet to lessen the stress and loss he was experiencing in his life, by getting lost in the process of making art. “It is with no doubt that we live in uncertain times. My paintings are about embracing uncertainty that life has to offer.”

Runfola goes on to say, “It is human nature to want to create order and control within one’s environment. However, there is no predicting what the universe has to offer. The work breaks the shield that humans use to protect themselves from the unknown. I hope the pieces encourage people to not just prepare for events that they can not predict, but rather face them head-on,” he continues. “Danger and chaos lurk behind doors unopened, so does beauty and opportunity. You will never find beauty if you don’t open the door to uncertainty and explore.” Ricky concludes, “Finding the right balance of chaos and order is what I aim to do with my art.”

“It’s so delightful to see Ricky’s return to Buffalo Big Print,” commented Celeste Lawson, poet, arts supporter and former director of the region’s arts council. “He continues to evolve as an artist and expand on his expression. I know the public will once again be thrilled to see his work.”

“Richard has an ability to link external emotions to his distinctive internal technique, ” stated Gabriel Bialkowski, President of Sensu Music. “It is not shocking that his artwork would have such broad and diverse appeal.

When Ricky is not focused on his architectural studies, he pursues incorporating the wonders of spirit into everyday existence. He feels getting this balance with nature allows him to get back to his space and place of creating art.

He is a native of Buffalo and graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges with a BA in Architectural Studies and Art History. Currently, he is also a graduate student at the UB’s School of Architecture.

Come early to Colter Bay Buffalo for a 4 pm Happy Hour, as well as complimentary refreshments at Buffalo Big Print. Manifest Exploration – Collection Reveal is on view from Friday, September 7th until September 30, 2017, at Buffalo Big Print, 78 Allen St, Buffalo. To learn more about Ricky, please visit his website at www.RichardAngeloRunfola.com.